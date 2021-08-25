Lady Eagles shutout St. Pauls in tennis opener

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen opened its season with a 9-0 victory over visiting St. Pauls on Tuesday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles lost just seven games across four matches contested.

• Lady Eagles: Singles winners, senior Heather Hardin 8-1 at No. 1, senior Jayden Willington 8-1 at No. 2, senior Jessica Johnson 8-0 at No. 3; doubles, Hardin-Johnson 8-5 at No. 1. Forfeit winners were, in singles, junior Ashlyn Williams at No. 4, senior McKenzie Williams at No. 5 and senior Weslyn Hall at No. 6, and Willington-McKenzie Williams at No. 2, and Ashlyn Williams-sophomore Reese Hester at No. 3.

• Next: East Bladen 1-0 overall, 1-0 SAC, hosts Clinton on Tuesday; St. Pauls 0-1 overall, 0-1 SAC, hosts Fairmont on Thursday.