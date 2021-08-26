Lady Knights clipped in fifth set by East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen rallied to force a deciding set before falling 3-2 to host East Columbus on Wednesday in nonconference high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights of 11th-year head coach Gaye Davis were denied a season-opening victory 19-25, 25-12, 30-28, 19-25, 15-10 by the Lady Gators. The programs were previously in the Three Rivers Conference together; West Bladen now competes in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference and 1-A West Columbus in the combined 2-A/1-A Waccamaw Conference.

• Lady Knights: Junior Emily Young, 11 digs, eight assists, five kills; sophomore Jenna McLean, eight assists; sophomore Maddie Walters, five kills, four digs, ace; sophomore Trinity Meares, eight kills, block; junior Makalya Wright, eight kills, four aces, block; senior Kayla Norris, seven kills.

• Said it: Davis said, “Girls played well. Varsity was down two players, so I brought up Maddie Walters and Karly Ross. Our girls are young, but I am pleased with their hard work and fighting spirit.”

• Next: West Bladen 0-1, at West Columbus today; East Columbus 2-0, at West Brunswick today.