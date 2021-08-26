ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s home football game with South Columbus on Friday night will not be played.

The Stallions, scheduled to visit for a 7 p.m. kickoff, are unable to compete due to following COVID-19 protocols within their program.

The Eagles are next scheduled to visit Whiteville on Friday of Labor Day weekend.

Head coach Robby Priest said Thursday morning the Eagles are open to finding a last-minute replacement. Several games east of Raleigh have had similar postponements or cancellations.