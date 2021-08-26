Programs adjust, ready to play home games Friday, Monday

BLADENBORO — Adjustments have been made.

At least, as of Thursday morning, there were changes in place.

Before the high school football season began, Friday night’s lineup was to have the home debut of head coach Stanley Williams when West Bladen hosted West Columbus, and across the county, East Bladen hosting South Columbus. COVID-19 protocols have forced changes.

The Knights, unable to play last week at South Columbus because of them, are now hosting the Vikings on Monday night at 6:30. And Friday night, because South Columbus is in virus protocol, East Bladen will instead host 3-A West Carteret at 6:30.

At least its fall football here at the end of summer.

Knights

• West Columbus at West Bladen.

• Records: Knights 0-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 0-0 overall; West Columbus 0-0 Waccamaw Conference, 0-0 overall.

• At stake: Nine-game skid for West Bladen, coming off first winless season since 2012; Vikings rallied last year to beat the Knights 49-36 after trailing 30-12 late in the third period; West Bladen’s 36-32 win Oct. 18, 2019, was its last triumph.

• Next: West Bladen hosts South Brunswick on Sept. 3.

Eagles

• West Carteret at East Bladen.

• Records: Eagles 0-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 0-1 overall; West Carteret 0-0 Coastal Conference, 1-0 overall.

• At stake: East Bladen looking to bounce back from Monday’s 62-16 loss at home to Wallace-Rose Hill; Eagles had been scheduled to play South Columbus this evening; Patriots coming off 20-14 win over Ayden-Grifton, had been scheduled to visit Havelock tonight.

• Next: East Bladen visits Whiteville on Sept. 3.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.