ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting South Columbus 3-0 in nonconference girls high school volleyball Thursday evening.

The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor fell 25-23, 25-7, 25-15.

East Bladen is 2-2 and the guest of East Columbus on Monday. The Lady Stallions are 4-0, yet to drop a set, and the guest of Fairmont on Monday.