West Bladen earns first triumph, beating West Columbus

BLADENBORO — West Bladen rolled past visiting West Columbus 3-0 in nonconference girls high school volleyball on Thursday.

The Lady Knights of 11th-year head coach Gaye Davis prevailed 25-19, 25-8, 25-13. The teams were formerly in the same league, the Three Rivers Conference; West Bladen now plays in the Southeastern Athletic and West Columbus in the Waccamaw.

• Lady Knights: Junior Makayla Wright seven kills and six aces; sophomore Jenna McLean seven assists; junior Emily Young five aces and five kills; sophomore Trinity Meares, eight kills.

• Next: West Bladen 1-1, at Lakewood on Monday; West Columbus 0-1, at St. Pauls on Tuesday.