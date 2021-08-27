Eagles shut out Whiteville, tackle Spring Creek on Saturday

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen blitzed visiting Whiteville 5-0 in nonconference boys high school soccer on Thursday.

The Eagles of 11th-year head coach Jay Raynor scored all of their goals in the first half. The teams were previously in the same league — the Three Rivers Conference.

• Eagles: Scored on 11 first-half shots, and held 24-5 shots advantage for the game. Junior Malcolm Bolden, three goals; junior Tyreon Graham, goal; sophomore Blaine Pope, goal; sophomore Jaime Delgado, assist; junior Jacob Nixon assist; Johnny Ornales, assist.

• Raynor: The head coach lauded a number of players to include senior Chase Starkloff; juniors Nathan Howell, Omarion Atkinson, Bolden, Nixon and Graham; and sophomores Lee Barnes, Zachary Metz, Delgado and Pope. “I can’t speak enough about what Chase is doing for this team,” Raynor said. “Not only his play but his leadership is helping us progress faster than what I thought we would.”

• Next: East Bladen 2-1, plays Spring Creek at N.C. Soccer Coaches Kickoff Classic on Saturday on Field 5 at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/NC86449.