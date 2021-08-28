Eagles prevail 32-27 with Battle’s second pick inside the 10 in final minute, and a 98-yard go-ahead TD drive

East Bladen … 32 West Carteret … 27 West Carteret | East Bladen 20 First downs 23 35-159 Rushes-yards 53-356 127 Passing yards 56 12-20-2 Passes 3-5-0 1-39 Punts 0 2-1 Fumbles 5-2 4-40 Penalties 11-75 W — Shane Graves 11 pass from Jamarion Montford (Brock Tatalovich kick), 7:22, 1st. E — Raymond Autry 1 run (run failed), 1:16, 1st. W — Jamarion Montford 9 run (Brock Tatalovich kick), 9:55, 2nd. W — Jamarion Montford 1 run (pass failed), 1:47, 2nd. E — Nazire Smith 43 pass from Javius Brooks (run failed), 0:10.7, 2nd. E — Corey Ballard 2 run (pass failed), 8:24, 3rd. W — Jamarion Montford 3 run (Brock Tatalovich kick), 3:39, 3rd. E — Sherman Monroe 56 run (pass failed), 3:29, 3rd. E — Masion Brooks 11 run (Corey Ballard run), 4:09, 4th. RUSHING WC — Jamarion Montford 17-88, Josh Mason 13-56, Dalton Newman 1-6, Xavier Jones 2-5, Bryan Garner 1-4, Javaris Miller 1-0; EB — Sherman Monroe 19-181, Corey Ballard 20-147, Masion Brooks 5-33, Raymond Autry 4-3, team 3-0, Javius Brooks 2-(-6). PASSING WC — Jamarion Montford 12-20-2, 127 yards; EB — Javius Brooks 3-5-0, 56 yards. RECEIVING WC — Justice Dadeel 3-54, Bryan Garner 7-53, Shane Graves 1-11, Javaris Miller 1-9; EB — Nazire Smith 2-43, Masion Brooks 1-13.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Willie Battle’s second interception, this one at the 9-yard-line with less than a minute left, secured East Bladen’s 32-27 triumph over visiting West Carteret in nonconference high school football Friday night.

The junior defender was among many in traffic in the middle of the field as Patriots’ senior quarterback Jamarion Montford tried to thread a needle to Bryan Garner. Tenth-year head coach Robby Priest’s Eagles of the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference prevailed by rallying from two scores behind, overcoming five fumbles and seven first-half penalties. The hosts scored four of the evening’s last five touchdowns.

East Bladen took its only lead of the young season before Battle’s pick with a 98-yard, 16-play drive following the game’s lone punt rolling dead with 11:09 to go. Sophomore Masion Brooks capped the seven-minute march by bulling into the end zone from 11 yards out.

• Eagles offense: Seniors Sherman Monroe (181 yards) and Corey Ballard (147 yards) ran for touchdowns of 56 and 2 yards, respectively, in a 356-yard rushing attack. Their primary blockers were seniors Donnie Ezzell and Nate Lacewell, juniors Aniyaes Bethea and Connor Britt, and sophomore Britt Sasser. Senior Nazire Smith had a 43-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception.

• Eagles defense: In addition to Battle, the Patriots’ final eight-play drive was punctuated by two tackles for losses by junior Jordan Mathis, and junior Lamontrey Inman finishing off a dominating night in the trenches one-on-one against West Carteret’s Isaac McPherson. Sophomore Kalec Autry had shining moments. Mathis had the Eagles’ biggest hit, and he recorded a sack. Smith forced and recovered a fumble inside his team’s 5-yard-line.

• Fumbles: East Bladen, after losing three of four against Wallace-Rose Hill just four nights earlier, lost two of five — one of those coming on Battle’s interception return ending the first half. Two were center-quarterback exchanges, another was inside the Eagles’ 10, wiping out Smith’s third-quarter theft.

• Patriots: Garner, just 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, was in the eye of Montford throughout and caught seven balls for 53 yards. Montford threw for 127 yards on 20 attempts with one touchdown (11 yards), and ran 17 times for 88 yards and the Patriots’ other three touchdowns (9, 1, 3 yards). Xavier Jones and Lamar Teel had the guests’ biggest hits, and junior Josh Mason recovered a fumble on defense and ran 13 times for 56 yards on offense. Teel recovered the Eagles’ fumble at the East Bladen 10 with 5:14 to go in the third quarter, setting up his team’s final score and a 27-18 lead.

• Scheduling: Daniel Barrow’s West Carteret squad of the 3-A Coastal Conference had a 28-mile roundtrip to Havelock scheduled, but the Rams were put into COVID-19 protocols and couldn’t play — same as South Columbus, the Eagles’ original guest. The two programs scheduled the game early Thursday morning, with the Patriots making the 240-mile roundtrip from Morehead City.

• Next: East Bladen is 1-1 and the guest of Whiteville next Friday; West Carteret is 1-1 and the host to Farmville Central next Friday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.