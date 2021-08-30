Home Sports No football game tonight for West Bladen, West Columbus Sports No football game tonight for West Bladen, West Columbus Bladen Journal - August 30, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal BLADENBORO — Football tonight between West Bladen and West Columbus will not be played. No reason was given for the change. View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 17.9 ° C 19 ° 17.7 ° 98 % 1.5kmh 100 % Thu 18 ° Fri 18 ° Sat 13 ° Sun 18 ° Mon 15 °