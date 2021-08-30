CHAPEL HILL — The association that has governed public high school athletics for better than 100 years apparently will survive.

Lawmakers in Raleigh previously proposed legislation to replace the N.C. High School Athletic Association with a newly created N.C. Interscholastic Athletic Commission and the state Board of Education. The latter would handle eligibility and safety; the former would handle the rest, to include rules, championships, officiating, etc.

Thursday, Senators shelved that proposal with new legislation that directs the state Board of Education to enter a formal, written agreement with the association by Oct. 15 on how it would administer athletics going forward. If approved by both chambers and signed by the governor, the transparency of the organization would be dictated by the state’s public records and open meetings laws. This would shine light onto such things as the NCHSAA finances and decision-making activities for the 427 member schools, who individually do abide by those rules.

Lawmakers and the NCHSAA were in talks for some 22 months before news of the first bill came to light. Que Tucker, the NCHSAA’s commissioner, has offered a mostly defensive stance and brought her gender and race — she is a black woman — into the conversation.

“I do believe that there is something personal beyond the fact that a team of one of the senators did not get into the playoffs,” she told the News & Record of Greensboro in an interview earlier this year. “I believe that were I not female and African American the approach would have been a little different.”

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican and bill author, told the education committee last week, “We heard you and this bill, we seek to reform, not destroy. It simply sets a standard for the operations of a vendor that works for the state … this bill just sets up a regulatory framework with reporting requirements.”

Included in the language are limits on the share of state tournament revenues, and fees for the membership.

The state Board of Education could block association and game penalty rules following public comment. An independent commission appointed by the state board, not the NCHSAA, would handle appeals. And restrictions on recording state tournament games by parents of athletes or school employees, a complaint during the COVID-19 pandemic, could not be restricted by the NCHSAA.

One change from the original legislation is to allow private schools to participate in association athletics.

On the whole, Tucker doesn’t like it.

“We’ve always had an informal memorandum of understanding and we wish to continue that work,” Tucker told the committee. “But what we would like to be able to do is to continue that without coercion, without political influence.”

Sen. Michael Lazzara disagreed. He’s an Onslow County representative on the committee.

“This legislation creates an atmosphere where an organization can focus on scheduling and organizing the games and the administration. I think it’s good for the state. I think it’s good for the parents. I think it’s good for the schools.

“There’s something fundamentally wrong when coaches, parents and students are afraid to speak up because they are afraid of retribution. This has been a common theme across the state.”

The bill must pass one more committee before it can reach a floor vote. Support from the House of Representatives would then be necessary for it to reach the governor’s desk for signature.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.