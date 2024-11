LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen lost to East Columbus 3-1 in nonconference high school volleyball on Monday.

The hosts prevailed 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21.

The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor will visit rival West Bladen on Thursday in their inaugural 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup. The 1-A Lady Gators remained unbeaten at 4-0.