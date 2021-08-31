West Bladen off to best start since 2016, turns back Gators 4-2

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen is 2-0 in boys high school soccer.

The Knights of rookie head coach Kristen Parker turned back East Columbus 4-2 on Monday evening. West Bladen, which broke from a 1-1 tie at intermission, puts its unbeaten start on the line again Wednesday when it treks to Lakewood.

Junior Joshua DeLeon and sophomore Javier De Los Santos each scored two goals. Junior Cristian Sandoval had three assists.

West Bladen is off to its best start since 2016, when it won its first four outings, was 5-0-1 before losing, and finished the season 8-13-1. The Knights had not won their opening outing since.

The Gators are 1-3.