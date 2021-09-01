Double champs lift West Bladen over East Columbus 5-4

LAKE WACCAMAW — Doubles champion last spring, and deciding match victors on Tuesday.

West Bladen defeated East Columbus 5-4 in nonconference girls high school tennis, lifted to the triumph by a victory at No. 1 doubles from juniors Kaden Thurman and Lainey Autry. It was Autry, in fact, who prevailed in a 10-8 singles tie-breaker at No. 3, and with Thurman won a 10-4 tie-breaker in doubles after the set ended 8-8.

Thurman and Autry, as sophomores, won the Three Rivers Conference tournament in June.

East Columbus won an earlier meeting 6-3.

• Lady Knights: In singles, Autry was a 6-4, 3-6, (10-8) winner at No. 3, sophomroe Yari Santana won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4, and sophomore Brookee’ Singletary ruled 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6. In doubles, Thurman-Autry won 8-8, (10-4) at No. 1, and juniors Mauri Flores-Rosie Miller won by default at No. 3.

• Next: West Bladen is 2-2, and carries an 0-1 mark into Thursday’s 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup at rival East Bladen; East Columbus is 1-1 and hosts Whiteville on Sept. 7.