For third week, West Bladen seeks to open football season

BLADENBORO — Try, try, try again.

West Bladen bids to open its high school football season for the third week Friday night. Unbeaten South Brunswick is scheduled to visit in what will be the debut of Knights’ head coach Stanley Williams.

East Bladen goes on the road for the first time, making the short trek across the county line to meet Whiteville. Kickoff at each site is 7:30 p.m.

The Knights and Eagles are a mere two weeks away from their annual Battle for the Bell showdown, a game this year that will also serve as their kickoff into the new 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference.

Knights

• South Brunswick at West Bladen.

• Records: Knights, 0-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 0-0 overall; South Brunswick, 0-0 Mideastern Conference, 2-0 overall.

• At stake: Nine-game skid for West Bladen, coming off first winless season since 2012; Cougars not only shutout Richlands 15-0 but also Midway 33-0, a Raiders team that a week earlier beat Hobbton 80-73; West Bladen’s 36-32 win over West Columbus on Oct. 18, 2019, was its last triumph.

• Next: West Bladen is at East Columbus on Sept. 10.

Eagles

• East Bladen at Whiteville.

• Records: Eagles, 0-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 1-1 overall; Whiteville, 0-0 Waccamaw Conference, 1-0 overall.

• At stake: Although West Bladen is the county rival, Whiteville is the border rival, and more competitive with the Eagles in this sport; Robby Priest’s squad got off the deck from a Wallace-Rose Hill pounding and clipped West Carteret 32-27 last week; Wolfpack owns a 54-13 thumping of North Brunswick and will be in its home debut.

• Next: East Bladen is at Wilmington Laney on Sept. 10.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.