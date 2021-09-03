Eagles, Knights each snag top-five finishers in SAC opener

CLINTON — The 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference season for East Bladen and West Bladen began in high school cross country on Thursday at Clinton.

Team winners of the meet were not immediately available. Neither of the Bladen schools fielded enough runners for a team score in boys or girls competition.

• Eagles boys: Jacob Knuth, third, 21 minutes, 7 seconds; Johnny Alvarado, seventh, 24:44; Conner Patrick, 11th, 26:06.

• Lady Eagles: Anna Marie Miranda, 14th, 30:04.

• Knights boys: Damontre Love, fifth, 23:41.

• Lady Knights: Junior Kirsten Warrick, 13th, 33:51; sophomore Brookee’ Singletary, 18th, 35:07; sophomore Violet Allen, 19th, 35:17; senior Olivia Allen, 20th, 35:25.