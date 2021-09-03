East Bladen makes it three of the last four against rival West Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — For years, East Bladen struggled to beat West Bladen.

Thursday, the Lady Eagles overcome a slow start to easily turn back their cross-county neighbors in straight sets to open the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball season. East Bladen prevailed 25-10, 25-19, 25-17.

East Bladen’s upset win to close 2019 was its first in the series since 2015. The squads split two meetings last year.

• Pivotal: From a 7-1 deficit in the opening set, the hosts stormed back and were ahead 19-9 after junior Acee Campbell and her cannon of a left arm was on the service line for 12 consecutive points. The run nearly ended early, but a hand in the net by West Bladen kept it going at 11-9.

• Lady Eagles: Net play by juniors Maegan Burney, Cydney Campbell and junior AnnaGrey Heustess sparked bursts in scoring. Junior Karli Priest’s sets to Burney and Acee Campbell scored several times.

• Lady Knights: Sophomore Jenna McLean and junior Whitney McLean were steady throughout. Junior Emily Young was on the service line for the early success. Junior Makayla Wright had seven kills, Whitney McLean five, and sophomore Trinity Meares had three blocks.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-0 SAC, 3-3 overall, at South Columbus on Tuesday; West Bladen, 0-1, 1-3 overall, at Fairmont on Tuesday.

• JV: West Bladen won 25-15, 25-18, with Marlene Crabtree getting five kills and eight service points, and Kylie Durden also getting five kills.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.