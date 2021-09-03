Lady Eagles nip SAC rival West Bladen 5-4

ELIZABETHTOWN — League names may change every four years, but the rivalry does not.

Spirited and perhaps respectfully tame by comparison to others between the schools, East Bladen and West Bladen dualed on the tennis courts Thursday for the first time as 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference foes. The host Lady Eagles prevailed 5-4 by winning the last two matches on court in doubles.

They’ve previously met, since the doors opened at each in 2001, as members of the Southeastern (2005-09), Waccamaw (2009-13), Four County (2013-17) and Three Rivers (20017-2021). From 2001-05, East Bladen was in the Waccamaw and West Bladen in the Tri-6.

• Decisive: Tied 3-3 through singles, East Bladen had already lost the top doubles match when seniors Jayden Willington-McKenzie Williams won 8-3 at No. 2 over sophomore Yari Santana-freshman Kiera Lewis, and junior Ashlyn Williams-sophomore Reese Hester won 8-2 at No. 3 over juniors Dakota Stone-Rosie Miller.

• No. 1 singles: No showdown materialized here. Junior Kaden Thurman of West Bladen had six service breaks on the way to a 6-0, 6-0 win over senior Heather Hardin. Changing speeds with use of spin, Thurman overcame untimely double faults and was never threatened. Hardin, ever blissful, kept a positive attitude, mixed in some humor at her own expense, and showed genuine respect for Thurman’s steady game.

• Lady Eagles: Singles winners were Willington 6-0, 6-0 over junior Lainey Autry at No. 2; McKenzie Williams over Stone 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5; and Hester over Miller 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.

• Lady Knights: Singles winners, in addition to Thurman, were Santana 6-4, 6-1 over senior Jessica Johnson at No. 3; and freshman Kiera Lewis 6-2, 6-1 over Ashlyn Williams over at No. 4. In doubles, Thurman-Autry prevailed 8-1 over Hardin-Johnson.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-1 SAC, 2-A overall, at South Columbus on Tuesday; West Bladen, 0-2 SAC, 2-3 overall, host Fairmont on Tuesday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.