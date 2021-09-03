East Carolina whipped in Charlotte by Appalachian State, 33-19

CHARLOTTE — Chase Brice threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and Appalachian State ran for 226 yards to beat East Carolina 33-19 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Brice, who started his career at Clemson before playing one season at Duke, was 20-of-27 passing picked off once. Nate Noel carried 15 times for 126 yards and Cameron Peoples added 100 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 14 carries.

“They have some veteran skill guys on offense that made some big plays, but their ability to control the line of scrimmage on both sides was the difference in the ballgame,” third-year ECU head coach Mike Houston said.

The Pirates and Mountaineers were the opener of two games in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. A crowd of 36,752 paid to see it. A sellout of 74,867 is expected Saturday night for No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia in the showcase event.

Holton Ahlers gave the Pirates the lead on a 63-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Mitchell early in the first quarter.

Brice, troubled by turnovers in his brief time as a Blue Devil, responded by engineering a pair of scoring drives. He hit Thomas Hennigan from 34 yards out on an over-the-shoulder catch to cap a seven-play, 66-yard drive, and moved the Sun Belt Conference contender 78 yards in nine plays, with Peoples scoring on a 21-yard run.

“Last year is last year, and I moved on from that pretty quickly,” Brice said. “So when I got here in January, I really just put my head down and focused on how I can better myself as a quarterback here at App, and how we can win football games and keep the winning mentality and tradition alive.

“I worked really hard this offseason to better my body, getting back into shape and connecting with my receiver in the summer. And a lot of that lonely work, a lot of that extra time really showed tonight.”

Chandler Staton kicked two second-quarter field goals, from 21 and 43 yards, to put to put the Mountaineers up 20-6 at halftime.

Ahlers was 22 of 40 for 295 yards and two touchdowns and an interception for the American Athletic Conference members. Mitchell led the Pirates with 50 yards on four carries and pulled in six passes for 80 yards and a score.

“We knew going in they would be physical and those guys have played a lot of football games together, a lot of big games, and they’ve beat pretty much everyone in the state now,” Ahlers said. “And South Carolina as well with those same guys. We knew they were going to be good and physical and we just have to keep preparing and get better.”

ECU hosts South Carolina next Saturday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.