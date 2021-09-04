Knights fall in opener to 3-A South Brunswick 55-6

S. Brunswick … 55 West Bladen … 6 South Brunswick | West Bladen 17 First downs 4 33-262 Rushes-yards 24-(-14) 145 Passing yards 107 8-17-1 Passes 7-12-0 0 Punts 7-29.7 2-1 Fumbles 9-1 2-15 Penalties 10-78 South Brunswick 0 14 21 20 — 55 West Bladen 6 0 0 0 — 6 W — Javonta Matthews 43 interception return (kick blocked), 4:49, 1st. S — Bishop Brown 1 run (Noah Harrell kick), 9:17, 2nd. S — Bishop Brown 7 run (Noah Harrell kick), 0:55.4, 2nd. S — Bishop Brown 13 run (Noah Harrell kick), 9:02, 3rd. S — Seth Pierce 20 pass from Jameson Prince (Noah Harrell kick), 4:20, 3rd. S — Antwan Thompson 15 run (Noah Harrell kick), 1:13, 3rd. S — Michael Shrewsbury 38 pass from Jameson Prince (Noah Harrell kick), 11:05, 4th. S — Michael Shrewsbury 8 pass from Jameson Prince (kick failed), 8:41, 4th. S — Antwan Thompson 10 run (Noah Harrell kick), 2:09, 4th. RUSHING SB — Antwan Thompson 16-131, Bishop Brown 8-78, Ethan Overton 7-29, Jameson Prince 2-24; WB — Damarius Robinson 6-23, Gary Parker 3-13, Devon Strange 5-0, Cornelius Esters 2-(-6), Tydrick Stewart 4-(-7), team 4-(-37). PASSING SB — Jameson Prince 8-17-1, 145 yards; WB — Devon Strange 7-12-0, 107 yards. RECEIVING SB — Michael Shrewsbury 3-51, Jordan Davis 1-44, Bazil Abram 2-21, Seth Pierce 1-20, Bishop Brown 1-9; WB — Damarius Robinson 3-77, Keshawn Ballard 1-13, Gary Parker 2-9, Tydrick Stewart 1-8.

BLADENBORO — Experience showed.

West Bladen opened its season Friday night as the third opponent for South Brunswick, falling to the visiting Cougars 55-6 in nonconference high school football. The game was the debut of rookie head coach Stanley Williams, and a partisan turnout filled about a third of the home side to see it.

The Knights of the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference struck first, showed resiliency on defense in the first half, and put together an 80-yard drive late in the second quarter. When it came up empty and the 3-A Cougars of the Mideastern Conference responded with a final-minute touchdown, a 14-6 deficit at intermission was the last time the teams would be close.

Coach Rocky Lewis’ Southport squad tore through the Knights for touchdowns on each of their last eight possessions, needing no more than five snaps on the last six, and registered three-and-outs on defense the final three opportunities mixed in with a fumble recovery on a kickoff. The Cougars scored 41 after halftime and held West Bladen to minus-14 yards rushing for the night.

• Trends: That’s 10 straight losses for the Knights dating to 2019, and three straight wins to open the season for the Cougars. South Brunswick had outscored two opponents 48-0; its defense remains unscored upon.

• Adversity: The Knights put the ball on the ground nine times: a kickoff return, two punt snaps and six shotgun snaps. Ten penalties included — while down 14-6 early in the third quarter — a roughing the passer wiping out defending a third-down pass play, and illegal helmet contact two snaps later while a pass was being dropped. West Bladen’s only first down after intermission was with 8:55 to go in the third quarter.

• Knights offense: Senior Devon Strange persevered, be it fielding snaps in the shotgun or trying to escape a pass rush that put up 10 sacks against a Midway team that had scored 80 points a week earlier. He was 7-for-12 throwing to four different receivers — seniors Damarius Robinson and Keshawn Ballard, and juniors Gary Parker and Tydrick Stewart.

• Knights defense: Tough early, shredded late. Senior Javonta Matthews returned an interception 43 yards for a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Junior Tyler Ward forced a fumble Robinson recovered. South Brunswick consistently hurt the Knights running to the weak side in spread formations.

• Big hit: Robinson delivered the night’s biggest blow, but not while playing defense or special teams. He escaped a tackle and then put the boom into senior cornerback Mason Howlett, knocking his helmet off.

• Cougars offense: Turned it over on downs at the West Bladen 27 and its 31 around its two turnovers, then rolled. Bishop Brown ran for three scores and Jameson Prince threw for three, two to Michael Shrewsbury. Antwan Thompson ran for 97 of his 131 yards in the first half; Prince was 5-for-6 after intermission for 115 yards and all of his scores.

• Cougars defense: Only the Knights’ Robinson (23 yards) and Parker (13 yards) finished with positive yards rushing. Theo Wood blocked a kick and Shelton Bocook sacked Strange. There were only 36 snaps to defend.

• Next: West Bladen, 0-0 in the SAC, 0-1 overall, at East Columbus next Friday; South Brunswick, 0-0 Mideastern, 3-0 overall, has next week off before visiting Topsail.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.