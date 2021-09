ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to Topsail 5-0 on Tuesday in nonconference boys high school soccer.

The 4-A Pirates of the Mideastern Conference bolted ahead 4-0 at intermission.

East Bladen’s modest two-game winning streak was halted. The Eagles of the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference are 3-2 and the guest of Whiteville on Thursday.

Topsail is 1-1.