TABOR CITY — East Bladen twice rallied to tie before falling in five sets to host South Columbus in nonconference high school volleyball on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles were defeated 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8 by the unbeaten Lady Stallions.

East Bladen of the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference fell to 3-4 overall and carries a 1-0 league mark to Fairmont on Thursday. South Columbus, a 2-A member of the Waccamaw Conference, rose to 5-0.