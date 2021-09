FAIRMONT — West Bladen tumbled against Fairmont in four sets of a 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball match on Tuesday evening.

The previously winless Lady Tornadoes prevailed 22-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-12.

• West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, six kills; junior Makayla Wright, four kills, two blocks; junior Emily Young, three kills.

• Next: West Bladen 0-2 SAC, 1-4 overall, at Red Springs this evening; Fairmont 1-1 SAC, 1-5 overall, hosts East Columbus this evening.