West Bladen knocks off Fairmont for first SAC win

BLADENBORO — West Bladen turned back Fairmont 6-3 on Tuesday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Knights took a 4-2 lead after singles, winning one of two split-set decisions along the way.

• Singles: For West Bladen, junior Kaden Thurman defeated Trinity Thompson 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1; junior Lainey Autry defeated Soraya Locklear 6-3, 4-6, (10-7) at No. 3; freshman Kiera Lewis defeated Skyler McNeill 6-4, 7-5; sophomore Brookee’ Singletary defeated Hannah Pearson 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6.

• Doubles: For West Bladen, Thurman-Autry prevailed over Thompson-Addison Waldo 8-6; senior Courtney Hester-sophomore Yari Santana defeated Locklear-Helen Perry 8-3.

• Next: West Bladen 1-2 SAC, 3-3 overall, at Red Springs on Thursday; Fairmont 1-2 SAC, 2-2 overall, hosts East Bladen on Thursday.