Friday football! Both Bladen County teams hitting the road

Time to hit the road.

Bladen County high school football teams travel Friday evening, with West Bladen making the drive to East Columbus and East Bladen traveling to Wilmington to take on Laney. Both teams have a chance to level their records prior to next week’s Battle for the Bell.

Both programs have already made adjustments because of COVID-19 hitting football programs in the region, including West Bladen being dealt a mandatory pause during August.

Kickoff in Wilmington is at 6:30 p.m.; at Lake Waccamaw, it’s at 7 p.m.

Knights

• West Bladen at East Columbus.

• Records: Knights, 0-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 0-1 overall; East Columbus, 0-0 Waccamaw Conference, 1-0 overall.

• At stake: West Bladen enters trying to snap a 10-game skid that dates back to a 36-32 win over West Columbus on Oct. 18, 2019; Gators own a 32-29 win over Lakewood, which had defeated a struggling Spring Creek program 41-0 in its opener; Knights are led by senior Damarius Robinson, a bullish runner and defensive leader up front.

• Next: West Bladen is at East Bladen on Sept. 17 in the SAC opener for each.

Eagles

• East Bladen at Laney.

• Records: Eagles, 0-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference, 1-2 overall; Laney, 0-0 Mideastern Conference, 2-0 overall.

• At stake: Game scores may not be a good barometer for either team, given Laney won 51-0 over a 4-A Lumberton team that has been outscored 95-0 in two games and won just once in the spring season; East Bladen, handled decisively by a strong Wallace-Rose Hill team and rival Whiteville, is looking to shore up a defense that has given up 138 points in three games.

• Next: East Bladen hosts West Bladen on Sept. 17 in the SAC opener for each.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.