Murchison, Titans open NFL season on Sunday against Arizona Cardinals

Larrell Murchison, the pride of Elizabethtown and East Bladen High School, begins his second season in the NFL when the Tennessee Titans host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The game is at 1 p.m. and available through multiple viewing options, including the CBS television network.

Murchison, a fifth-round draft pick out of N.C. State who also prepped at Louisburg College, is on Monday’s unofficial depth chart as the backup defensive end to Denico Autry. Teair Tart, at nose, and Jeffery Simmons, at tackle, also start up front in the Titans’ 3-4.

Conversation in Nashville among the beat writers is that Murchison, above starting against Atlanta in a preaseason game four weeks ago, could well become a rotational player this season. The Titans made the playoffs in Murchison’s first season.