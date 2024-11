FAIRMONT — East Bladen fell to Fairmont in straight sets Thursday in a 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball match.

The Lady Golden Tornadoes prevailed 25-23, 27-25, 25-21.

Details were not made available.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-1 SAC, 3-5 overall, hosts Whiteville on Monday; Fairmont 2-1 SAC, 3-5 overall, at South Columbus on Monday.