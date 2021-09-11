WHITEVILLE — East Bladen won for the third time in its last four outings Thursday, turning back Whiteville 2-0 in nonconference boys high school soccer.

The Eagles of 11th-year head coach Jay Raynor posted their fourth shutout victory of the season, all with sophomore Lee Barnes in goal.

• Eagles: Sammy Valerio, goal; senior Chase Starkloff, goal; senior Joel Johnson, assist; shots advantage 17-4.

• Raynor: Cited the play of junior Omar Atkinson, Starkloff, sophomore Jamie Delgado, freshman Gabril Algozy, junior Rueban Alvarado, senior Blake Allen, junior Jacob Nixon, sophomore Zachary Metz, and junior Nathan Howell.

• Wolfpack: Outscored 30-4 this year.

Next: East Bladen 3-2 overall, hosts West Bladen on Monday at 6 p.m.; Whiteville, 0-6-1 overall, at St. Pauls on Monday.