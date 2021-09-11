WILMINGTON — East Bladen lost to Wilmington Laney 52-18 in nonconference high school football on Friday night.

The Eagles pulled within two scores in the final minute of the first half, only to give up a touchdown before intermission and fumble away the second-half kickoff return for another touchdown. The sequence dropped the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference guests from a 28-12 deficit to a 42-12 hole.

Another touchdown 89 seconds later made it 49-12 for the 4-A Mideastern Conference hosts.

• Eagles: Senior Javius Brooks, three touchdown passes; senior Nazire Smith, two touchdown catches; junior Cameron White, touchdown catch; senior Tim McLean, 89 yards rushing.

• Buccaneers: Ty Little, three touchdown passes, 172 yards passing; Amariyon Brown, two touchdown catches, 79 yards receiving; Carey Cortes, fumble return touchdown.

• Next: East Bladen, 0-0 SAC, 1-3 overall, hosts West Bladen on Friday; Laney, 0-0 Mideastern, 3-0 overall, at Wilmington Ashley on Friday.