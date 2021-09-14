ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to visiting Whiteville 9-0 in nonconference girls high school tennis Monday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles were limited to winning six games in doubles and just 14 in singles.

• Singles: Senior Heather Hardin at No. 1, junior Ashlyn Williams at No. 2 and freshman Chandler Bordeaux at No. 6 were closest to victory, each falling 6-1, 6-3.

• Doubles: Williams and sophomore Reese Hester lost 8-3 at No. 3, the closest the hosts came to victory in doubles.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-2 overall, hosts Red Springs on Tuesday; Whiteville, 4-1 overall, is at West Columbus on Tuesday.