Valiant Knights turned back by rival East Bladen 1-0

ELIZABETHTOWN — Action to the final whistle decided this rivalry.

Unbeaten West Bladen gave perennial postseason contender East Bladen all it could handle before the Eagles ruled 1-0 in boys high school soccer Monday evening. The inaugural 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference clash for each side was as competitive as ever, the Eagles of 11th-year head coach Jay Raynor owning possession and attacking more than defending but never once cleared for easy victory.

The final whistle blew after the ball had crossed midfield, giving the upset-minded Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker a final chance. There would be no equalizer goal, but there was satisfaction that a program struggling to stay out of the league cellar in recent years is making significant progress.

Play was physical, but without chippy intensity or dramatic flops for calls. Sportsmanship and respect prevailed throughout.

• Eagles: Junior Malcolm Bolden scored in the 25th minute, taking a ball not far from midfield from freshman Gabril Algozy and moving into striking position. Eagles had 11-2 advantage in shots; sophomore Lee Barnes had two saves and his fifth shutout. Sophomore Zachary Metz, senior Chase Starkloff and junior Nathan Howell were stellar in front of Barnes.

• Knights: Freshman keeper Cade Allen made an impressive debut in the rivalry, as did highly-skilled freshman Javier De Los Santos Francia. Junior Charlie Cruz was splendid on the back line, with clean tackle after clean tackle to thwart Eagles’ opportunities for scores. Junior Gabriel Inestroza-Lara, junior Bryan Cruz Hernandez, freshman Bryant Ortiz-Aguilar and reserve junior Jeremi Hernandez Rodas were instrumental to the back line defense.

• Moments: Knights threatened to break a scoreless tie in the 16th minute when junior Cristian Sandoval Rojas served near the corner and junior Joshua DeLeon and a teammate came close; Allen stopped senior Joel Johnson from near point-blank range six minutes after Bolden’s goal; and Bolden was turned back by Cruz and Allen trying to crash in from the left end line in the 51st and 57th minutes.

• Series: Since a 2-2 draw in 2010, the Knights have lost 22 straight in the series. This was only the fourth of those decided by one goal.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-0 SAC, 5-2 overall, at Trask on Thursday; West Bladen, 0-1 SAC, 3-1 overall, hosts Fairmont on Wednesday and visits South Columbus on Thursday.

