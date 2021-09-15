Lady Eagles turned back by unbeaten Whiteville in four

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost in four sets to unbeaten Whiteville on Monday in nonconference high school volleyball.

The Lady Eagles tumbled 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12.

• East Bladen: Junior AnnaGrey Heustess, eight kills, 23-for-24 serving, two blocks; junior Acee Campbell, six kills, five blocks, 10-for-11 serving; senior Merritt Martin, 16-for-16 serving; junior Cydney Campbell, five blocks.

• Next: East Bladen, 3-6 overall, was to host Red Springs on Tuesday; Whiteville, 9-0, hosts East Columbus on Thursday.