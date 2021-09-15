ELIZABETHTOWN — Facing an opponent with only three players available, East Bladen captured a 9-0 win over Red Springs in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles climbed above .500 with the win.

• East Bladen: In contested matches, senior Heather Hardin won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, senior Jayden Willington won 8-1 at No. 2, junior Ashlyn Williams won 8-0 at No. 3, and Hardin-senior Jessica Johnson won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.

• Next: East Bladen, 3-1 SAC, 3-2 overall, at St. Pauls on Thursday; Red Springs, 0-3 SAC, 0-3 overall, at Fairmont on Thursday.