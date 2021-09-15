BLADENBORO — Winning its second straight and third of the last four, West Bladen defeated visiting St. Pauls 9-0 in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant continued to perform well in tie-breakers and lost just one game in doubles.

• Singles: Winners, at Nos. 1-6 respectively, were junior Kaden Thurman by 6-0, 6-1 over Zuri Cantor Sosa; senior Courtney Hester 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 over Camille Kinard; junior Laney Autry 6-0, 6-2; sophomore Yari Santana 6-0, 6-0; freshman Kiera Lewis 6-0, 6-1 over Lizeth Martinez Lopez; and sophomore Brookee’ Singletary 6-0, 6-1 over Danna Soriano Sanchez.

• Doubles: Winners, at Nos. 1-3 respectively, were Thurman-Autry 8-0 over Sosa-Kinard; Hester-Santana 8-1; and Lewis-Singletary 8-0 over Lopez-Sanchez.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-2 SAC, 4-3 overall, hosts Clinton on Sept. 21; St. Pauls, 1-3 SAC, 1-3 overall, hosts East Bladen on Thursday.