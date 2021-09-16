Registration ends Monday for Sept. 24-25 Beast Fest softball tournament

BLADENBORO — Registration is ongoing and a cleanup day for the park is Saturday in advance of the annual Beast Fest softball tournament.

The tournament is to be played Sept. 24-25. Registration is due by Monday, with teams charged $250 each. Information can be obtained by emailing Boosttheboro@gmail.com.

The softball tournament has been a replacement for a 5K race that dwindled over the years.

The cleanup day is Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Beast Fest is Oct. 29-30, with a musical lineup that includes Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot on Saturday night, North Tower on Friday night, and 87 & Pine on Saturday afternoon.