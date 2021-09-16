ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen snapped a three-game skid with a straight-sets triumph over Red Springs in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference volleyball on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles won 25-6, 25-15, 25-18.

• East Bladen: Junior Acee Campbell, nine kills, 15-for-15 serving, block; junior Maegan Burney, six kills; junior AnnaGrey Heustess, 21-of-22 serving, block; junior Karli Priest, 17-of-18 serving.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-1 SAC, 4-6 overall, at St. Pauls on Thursday; Red Springs, 0-4 SAC, 1-6 overall, hosts Fairmont on Thursday.