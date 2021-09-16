RED SPRINGS — Lainey Autry and Kirsten Warrick led West Bladen with ninth- and 11th-place finishes Wednesday in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference cross country meet at Red Springs High.

Autry toured the course in 30 minutes, 12 seconds, and Warrick came in at 31:26. Brookee’ Singletary was 15th in 32:58, Kaden Thurman was 18th in 33:31, Violet Allen was 19th in 33:40 and Olivia Allen was 20th in 33:42.

In the boys race, Damontre Love was fifth in 21:21, and Jaiden Ward was 35th in 32:27.

Team scores were not available.