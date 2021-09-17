BATTLE FOR THE BELL: Eagles, Knights hook up on Monday night

VICTORY BELL • 2001: West, 34-21 • 2002: East, 28-0 • 2003: East, 38-12 • 2004: East, 34-0 • 2005: East, 19-13 • 2006: East, 49-6 • 2007: East, 45-18 • 2008: East, 47-17 • 2009: East, 28-0 • 2010: East, 40-15 • 2011: East, 42-0 • 2012: East, 47-20 • 2013: East, 28-7 • 2014: East, 42-14 • 2015: East, 14-3 • 2016: East, 7-0 • 2017: East, 48-12 • 2018: East, 48-12 • 2019: East, 42-6 • 2020: East, 58-14 2020 game was played in spring of 2021.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Rivalry in geography, but distant in competiveness.

The annual Battle for the Bell between West Bladen and East Bladen takes center stage on Monday night, having been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. Kickoff in the Eagles’ Lenon Fisher Stadium is at 7 p.m.

The Knights won the first one in this series and have lost each since. More often than not, the scores in East Bladen’s 19 wins have been as one-sided as the series won-lost ledger. Last season’s game, played in the spring with the state’s adjusted scheduling, was a record-breaker in points by the winner (58) and combined (72).

While the 19-game winning streak by the Eagles means no player for either team was alive last time West Bladen won, the belief “this will be the year” has run strong many times. Count this year in as well.

East Bladen has lumbered out of the gate against strong competition, giving up a lot of points and winning just once in four tries. West Bladen’s opponents are not of the same strength, yet the Knights (1-1) come in on an emotional lift — they rallied from two touchdowns behind in the second half to post an overtime win a week ago, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Rookie head coach Stanley Williams also found yard after yard with freshman Hezekiah Adams at quarterback. Adams accounted for 256 yards and either ran or passed for all four touchdowns.

East Bladen, out of necessity, turned its fullback into a quarterback before the season opener and Javius Brooks has responded well. The reliable wing-T of 10th-year head coach Robby Priest that generated 1,100-yard rushing seasons for RaSean McKoy the last two campaigns is now an offense with a must-be-respected passing threat.

This is the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference opener for each team. The Eagles have next Friday off, and the Knights have homecoming against Fairmont.

Coaches

Asked about their team so far in this season, the characteristics and strengths:

• West Bladen’s Williams: “So far this year our team has learned to come together and refrain from any type of negativity. The kids are very close-knit and always looking to better themselves on and off the field.”

• East Bladen’s Priest: “I think we have played a tough nonconference schedule that should prepare us for a tough conference slate. I think this team will continue to get better each week. Our passing game has improved a lot due to how Javius has progressed from making the switch from fullback to QB. And Nazire Smith has made his job easier by being such an athletic wide receiver. Offensively we have continued to add depth to our offensive line. Defensively we are continuing to get better at swarming to the ball.”

Players

The projected starters (subject to change), and those seen making plays thus far, include for West Bladen:

• Defense up front: Senior Damarius Robinson, juniors Kevonte Drye, Deonte Lacey, Tyler Ward, Ahmir Stepps and Javarrie Adams, sophomores Jahmar Richardson, Messiah Whitted and Xavier Spaulding.

• Defense back end: Senior Javonta Matthews, juniors Aaron Wren and Tydrick Stewart, and sophomore Cornelius Esters.

• Offense up front: Seniors Craig Williams and Andrew Sessoms, juniors Ahmir Stepps, Xavier Lopez and Tyler Ward, and sophomore Jordan Hester.

• Offense skills: Seniors Damarius Robinson and Keshawn Ballard, junior Tydrick Stewart, sophomore Cornelius Esters, and freshman Hezekiah Adams.

• Special teams: Sophomore Malijah McKoy.

The projected starters (subject to change), and those seen making plays thus far, include for East Bladen:

• Defense up front: Seniors Zavarion Palmer and Kory Smith, juniors Jordan Mathis, Kenneth Armstrong and Lamontrey Inman, and sophomores Masion Brooks and Kalec Autry.

• Defense back end: seniors Nazire Smith and Robert McKoy, and juniors Willie Battle and Nyquan Richardson.

• Offense up front: Seniors Donnie Ezzell and Nathan Lacewell, juniors Connor Britt and Aniyaes Bethea, and sophomore Britt Sasser.

• Offense skills: Seniors Javius Brooks, Nazire Smith, Sherman Monroe, Tim McLean, Corey Ballard and Ahmad Powell, and sophomore Masion Brooks.

• Special teams: Senior Raymond Autry.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.