SPIVEY’S CORNER — West Bladen lost in straight sets to Midway on Thursday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights were turned back 25-6, 25-13, 25-12.

• West Bladen: Junior Makayla Wright, four kills; sophomore Trinity Meares, five blocks, three kills; junior Whitney McLean, three kills, block; sophomore Jenna McLean, 8-of-9 serving.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-3 SAC, 2-5 overall, hosts Lakewood on Monday; Midway, 2-1 SAC, 5-4 overall, hosts St. Pauls today.