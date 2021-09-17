East Bladen keeps pace in SAC, whitewashes host St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — East Bladen remained a game back in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference on Thursday with a 9-0 whitewash of host St. Pauls in girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles of 14th-year head coach Megan Kirby lost only one game in doubles and didn’t drop a set in singles. The team’s only defeat was against unbeaten Clinton, the league leader.

• Singles: Winners at Nos. 1-6, respectively, were senior Heather Hardin 6-0, 6-3 over Zuri Cantor Sosa; senior Jayden Willingham 6-4, 6-4 over Camille Kinard; sophomore Jessica Johnson 6-1, 6-2; senior McKenzie Williams when her opponent retired; senior Weslyn Hall 6-4, 6-2 over Lizeth Martinez Lopez; and freshman Chandler Bordeaux 7-5, 6-2 over Danna Soriano Sanchez.

• Doubles: Winners at Nos. 1-3, respectively, were Hardin-Johnson 8-1 over Sosa-Kinard; Willington-Williams 8-0; and Bordeaux-sophomore Bethany Kulp when their opponent retired.

• Next: East Bladen, 4-1 SAC, 4-2 overall, host South Columbus on Wednesday; St. Pauls 1-4 SAC, 1-4 overall, at Fairmont on Tuesday.