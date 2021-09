ST. PAULS — East Bladen was defeated by host St. Pauls 3-2 in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball on Thursday.

The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor were clipped 14-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, 16-14.

East Bladen is 2-2 in the SAC and 4-7 overall, with a road test at Clinton on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs have won three straight, are 1-0 in the league and 4-1 overall.