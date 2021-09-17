College weekend: Tar Heels ready to snap skid against Virginia

TODAY • ACC and AAC Central Florida at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. SATURDAY • ACC and AAC Boston College at Temple, Noon • ACC Albany at Syracuse, Noon Michigan State at Miami, Noon Virginia Tech at West Virginia, Noon Western Michigan at Pitt, Noon Georgia Tech at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. Florida State at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at Duke, 4 p.m. Virginia at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Furman at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m. • AAC Cincinnati at Indiana, Noon SMU at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m. Tulsa at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m. Mississippi State at Memphis, 4 p.m. East Carolina at Marshall, 6 p.m. Florida A&M at South Florida, 7 p.m. Grambling at Houston, 7 p.m. Tulane at Ole Miss, 8 p.m.

A shaky opening-night performance dealt a quick blow to North Carolina’s goal of winning its Atlantic Coast Conference division championship. The 21st-ranked Tar Heels know they can’t afford another early stumble with yet another loss to Virginia.

The Tar Heels and Cavaliers meet Saturday night with Virginia seeking a fifth straight victory in the long-running series between neighboring-state programs.

North Carolina (1-1, 0-1 ACC) opened the season as the Coastal Division favorite only to lose at No. 15 Virginia Tech in a game that saw star quarterback Sam Howell sacked six times and harassed into three interceptions. UNC regrouped with a lopsided win against Georgia State, but Mack Brown’s team is dealing with concerns with a veteran offensive line that hasn’t gotten off to a good start with communication and injuries.

“I told them it’s important to our program,” Brown said. “But at the same time, it’s about us. It’s not about who we play. We’ve got to play better.”

Virginia (2-0, 0-0) has opened with a pair of easy wins, beating William & Mary and Illinois by a combined score of 85-14. And the Cavaliers haven’t lost to the Tar Heels in the every-year-since-1919 season since October 2016.

That include s last year’s 44-41 game with the Cavaliers rolling to a 21-point lead behind a big performance from quarterback Brennan Armstrong, then holding off a frantic UNC rally. Brown said his players know they’ve lost four straight meetings, noting: “They’re on social media, they read, so they know.”

As for Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, he wasn’t interested in dwelling on the Cavs’ run.

“It’s not even on my mind,” he said. “Looking back doesn’t help anyone.”

Virginia has lost 22 of 30 road games under its sixth-year coach, a frustration for Mendenhall considering he said winning half of the road games on the schedule should be enough to be in contention in the division. Conversely, the Cavaliers have won 19 of 22 home games.

They have won the past two meetings in Chapel Hill, with the November 2019 win standing as Virginia’s last road win against any opponent. They lost all four road games last year in a 5-5 season.