Knights post shutout victory on the road at South Columbus

TABOR CITY — West Bladen’s solid start to the season continued Thursday with a 3-0 triumph at South Columbus in nonconference boys high school soccer.

The Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker have outscored opponents 17-4 and lost only by a goal to perennial playoff contender East Bladen. The Knights won just one game in the 2020 season played this past spring, and five in 2019; they’ve already won four out of five this year.

• Knights: Sophomore Javier De los Santos, goal; sophomore Gama Silvan, goal; junior Jordan Underwood, goal; freshman Cade Allen, shutout in goal.

• Next: West Bladen, 4-1 overall, at Red Springs on Monday; South Columbus, 0-2 overall, hosts Pender County on Wednesday.