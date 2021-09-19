Blue Devils fend off Northwestern rally

DURHAM — Duke scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and did all its scoring in the first half, then held off a Northwestern comeback to earn a 30-23 victory in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils were efficient on both sides of the ball early on, scoring on six of their first eight possessions behind Gunnar Holmberg, who completed 31 of 44 passes for a career-high 314 yards and a touchdown.

“Gunnar is playing pretty dang well. Gunnar wants to win, and Gunnar is a humble and an unselfish player,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “He’s a good thrower. But also, Northwestern did crowd the line of scrimmage. There’s no reason to be hard-headed.”

The potency of the Blue Devils’ attack dwindled in the second half as they were outscored 16-0, but the cushion Duke built for itself was enough to keep the Wildcats away. Defensively, Duke did something it hadn’t done in seven years by forcing five turnovers. The last time the Blue Devils had that many takeaways was Sept. 20, 2014 against Tulane.

“I would like to stop doing what losing teams do,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “Losing teams turn the ball over. Losing teams have self-inflicted wounds. Losing teams give up explosive plays. Losing teams have communication issues. That’s why you lose games. This is not hard. I’m not trying to discredit Duke, but we gift-wrapped it for them.”

The Blue Devils’ defense forced Northwestern (1-2) into a punt or a turnover on its first seven drives.

Northwestern mustered two more touchdown drives, but never quite caught up with Duke (2-1). Andrew Marty seemed to be scampering toward another score in the fourth quarter, but had the ball stripped away by Duke’s Dewayne Carter on a play that Cutcliffe called “momentum-swinging.”

“That’s one of the first plays I talked about in the locker room,” Cutcliffe said. “Just an amazing effort play. That’s what a captain does. Dewayne stepped up in a huge way.”

Despite fumbling twice, Mateo Durant ran for 143 yards for Duke and notched his third straight multi-touchdown game. Jake Bobo notched career-bests in catches and yardage, hauling in 11 of Holmberg’s attempts for 109 yards.

The Blue Devils are home for the third straight game next weekend, facing the winless Kansas Jayhawks. The Wildcats host the Ohio Bobcats of the Mid-American Conference at Ryan Field next weekend.