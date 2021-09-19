Wooten: Carolina snaps skid against Virginia

CHAPEL HILL — Combining the loss of two running backs to the NFL Draft with early-season injuries in the offensive line didn’t riddle Carolina.

The Tar Heels solved it by getting stronger. Virginia will attest after Saturday night’s 59-39 Carolina victory in Kenan Stadium.

“They got tired of hearing they weren’t tough, and they got tired of hearing they weren’t that good,” Carolina head coach Mack Brown said of an offensive line that missed three starters but not a beat.

Ty Chandler, the graduate transfer from Tennessee, ran for a career-high 198 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Howell, the junior sensation who played at Sun Valley High near Charlotte, threw for five touchdowns and 307 yards, and ran for another 112, doing little to hurt his NFL draft stock in 14 completions and 15 rushes.

Sophomore Josh Downs was the target taking advantage of the Cavaliers’ defense early. He finished with two touchdowns among eight catches, and 203 yards.

“The other thing is the fact nobody in that room had beaten Virginia before,” he said. “I was really proud of them, when things turned at halftime, they didn’t let it get in their head.

The oldest football rivalry in the South had bright lights on offense beneath those gorgeous Carolina pines shrouded in darkness. The Bell Tower lit up in blue less than an hour before midnight, the faithful having departed with a five-game skid against the Cavaliers buried.

It wasn’t easy.

An interception in the end zone and a missed field goal just before halftime wiped out a 24-14 lead with two Cavaliers touchdowns.

“We took a blowout and turned it into a deficit, and we did it quickly,” Brown said.

Big plays were plentiful. Junior Chris Collins forced a fumble sophomore Desmond Evans recovered between Downs’ touchdowns in a first quarter that ended with Carolina sprinting ahead 21-7. Sophomore Khafre Brown’s only catch was a shallow cross for a 75-yard score.

Trailing at halftime 28-24, Chandler set up his first touchdown with a 60-yard third-quarter run. Downs later added a 38-yard punt return, setting up a score and 45-31 cushion. Junior Emery Simmons’ pickoff with 93 seconds left in the third quarter was as big a stop as there was on this muggy night.

“Offensively, we were moving the ball so well, Virginia wasn’t going to come back and win this game,” Brown said.

Not with Howell, Chandler and Downs. And those big fellas up front.

“We were losing at halftime, but we told each other, they haven’t stopped us all night,” Howell said. “Just keep dominating the line of scrimmage.”

That they did. They were tough, determined, and pretty good.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.