Postponed: East Bladen, West Bladen football moved from tonight to Sept. 28

ELIZABETHTOWN — Postponed once already, the varsity football game between East Bladen and West Bladen has been given a second delay.

Monday morning, the game was pushed back to next week on Tuesday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The reason cited was protocols related to COVID-19.

The delay means the Knights are now scheduled for three games in eight days, and the Eagles two in four. West Bladen has homecoming this Friday when Fairmont visits, treks to East Bladen on Sept. 28, and then visits Red Springs on Oct. 1. East Bladen has an open date this Friday, and visits Fairmont on Oct. 1.

The annual Battle for the Bell was to be the inauguaral game for both Bladen schools in the 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference.

