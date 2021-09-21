RED SPRINGS — West Bladen lost to host Red Springs 5-3 on Monday evening in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference boys high school soccer.

The Knights of first-year head coach Kristen Parker were deadlocked at 2 through intermission.

• West Bladen: Freshman Christopher Labra, two goals; sophomore Javier De los Santos, goal; sophomore Darwin Garcia, assist; freshman Cade Allen, 10 saves.

• Next: West Bladen, 0-2 SAC, 4-2 overall, hosts St. Pauls on Wednesday; Red Devils, 2-1 SAC, 2-A overall, at East Bladen on Thursday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.