BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to visiting 1-A Lakewood in straight sets on Monday in nonconference high school volleyball.

The 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference Lady Knights of 11th-year head coach Gaye Davis were turned back 25-7, 25-16, 25-11 by the Carolina Conference guests.

• West Bladen: Junior Whitney McLean, 10 kills, 4-of-5 serving; junior Makayla Wright, four kills, block, 8-of-9 severing; junior Catherine Dowless, 6-of-7 serving; junior Emily Young, 6-of-7 serving.

• Next: West Bladen, 2-6 overall, hosts Clinton today; Lady Leopards, won three straight, 5-3 overall, at Hobbton today.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.