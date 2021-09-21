RED SPRINGS — Accepting two defaults and playing pro sets, West Bladen captured an 8-1 win over host Red Springs on Monday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Knights of fourth-year head coach Billy Bryant dropped one match in singles and won the rest without losing a game.

• Singles: Winners for the guests included junior Kaden Thurman at No. 1, junior Lainey Autry at No. 3, sophomore Yari Santana at No. 4 and freshman Kiera Lewis at No. 5. Sophomore Brookee’ Singletary picked up the default win at No. 6.

• Doubles: West Bladen’s Thurman-Autry won 8-2 at No. 1, and senior Courtney Hester-Santana prevailed 8-0 at No. 2.

• Next: West Bladen, 3-2 SAC, 5-3 overall, hosts Clinton today; Red Devils, 0-4 SAC, 0-4 overall, at St. Pauls on Thursday.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.