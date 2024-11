ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen dropped its fifth match in the last six on Tuesday, falling in straight sets to visiting Midway in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Jordan Raynor lost 25-7, 25-16, 25-12.

East Bladen slipped to 2-3 in the SAC-7, 4-8 overall, and is at Clinton on Thursday. The Lady Raiders are 4-1 in the league and 7-4 overall.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.