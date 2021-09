BLADENBORO — West Bladen was dealt its third consecutive setback in straight sets by league unbeaten Clinton on Tuesday in 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights of 11th-year head coach Gaye Davis were defeated 25-17, 25-20, 25-12.

• West Bladen: Sophomore Trinity Meares, seven kills, two blocks, 11-of-11 serving; junior Whitney McLean five kills, block, 10-of-10 serving.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-4 SAC, 2-7 overall.

